2019 season preview: Washington State football

Washington State was a force in the Pac-12, coming off its winningest season (11-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play), but there's a new look under center in transfer Gage Gubrud. Head coach Mike Leach and his high-powered offense has led the nation in passing yards in three of the last five years. Running back Max Borghi scored 12 total touchdowns last season, tied for second most among Power 5 freshmen. Catch the Cougs open their season on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

