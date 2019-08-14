2019 season preview: Utah football

After finishing the 2018-19 season at 9-5 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12 conference, the Utes prepare for another balanced season under head coach Kyle Whittingham. Utah ended last season with the best rush defense in the Pac-12's with 100.3 yards per game, the fewest they've allowed since 2008. Running back Zack Moss was also named to 2nd team All-Pac-12 last season after rushing for 100+ yds in six of the nine games he played. Tune in as the Utes prepare for Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

