2019 season preview: USC football

Follow along on the Pac-12 Now app as sophomore quarterback JT Daniels – who hit 10 passing touchdowns in five home games as a true freshman last year – looks to build on his success as USC kicks off its season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT. Michael Pittman Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns also return after combining for 159 receptions, 2,182 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns last season.

