2019 season preview: UCLA football

As the Bruins prepare for the upcoming season, UCLA looks to to build off last year's youthful roster, which featured a school record 21 true freshman. Running back Joshua Kelley led the Bruins explosive offensive with 1,243 total rushing yards, the 10th most in UCLA single-season history. Wide receiver Theo Howard also caught at least one pass in 28 straight games. Tune in as the Bruins return to the Rose Bowl against San Diego State on Sept. 7 at 1:15 p.m. PT/ 2:15 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

