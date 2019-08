Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo looks to follow up on his standout first college season, in which he was the only freshman to make first team All-Pac-12, as Stanford kicks off its season against Northwestern on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. MT. Follow along on the Pac-12 Now app as the Cardinal begins its campaign to build on a school record 10 seasons with eight or more wins.

