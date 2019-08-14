2019 season preview: Oregon State football

Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson prepares for another big season with the Beavs – who take on Cal Poly on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1:15 p.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. MT live on Pac-12 Oregon – after leading all FBS freshmen with 1,380 rushing yards last season. Jefferson helped lead the Beavs' explosive offense, which tallied 404.8 yards per game last season, the team's most since 2013. Wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Trevon Bradford, also combined for 115 receptions, 1,525 yds and 11 receiving touchdowns last year.

