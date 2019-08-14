2019 season preview: California football

In his second season as head coach, Justin Wilcox prepares to lead the Golden Bears to another big season with one of the top defensive units in the conference. Cal finished with the Pac-12's best pass defense last season, allowing just 175.1 yards per game and was second in FBS with 21 interceptions. Linebacker Evan Weaver tallied 159 tackles tackles last season, which was the most of any returning player in FBS. Tune in as the Bears prepare for kickoff against UC Davis on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. MT live on Pac-12 Network.

