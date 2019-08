After becoming the first Sun Devil in history to lead the Pac-12 in rushing yards last season with 1,642, running back Eno Benjamin returns for his junior campaign as Arizona States kicks off its season against Kent State on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network. In the 2018 season, the Sun Devils went 4-1 in games decided by three points or fewer, tying for most wins in that category.

Scroll to continue with content Ad