The 2019 Redskins are looking for their first win on their absolute least favorite night

The 2019 Redskins could really use a win in Week 3 against the Bears. Like, really badly.

Unfortunately, the Redskins have played badly on Monday night (which is when they'll square off with Chicago this time around) over the past decade. Like, really badly.

Since 2008, Washington is 2-15 on the primetime stage. Two. And. Fifteen.

Their last victory on that particular weeknight came in October of 2014. Furthermore, they haven't won a home Monday Night Football appearance since December of 2012, a streak they'll look to end when Mitch Trubisky and Co. come to FedEx Field.

Overall, they've lost seven straight, meaning there are almost-five-year-olds strolling around this planet who have no idea what it's like to see the Burgundy and Gold be successful on that part of national TV. Those poor children.

"I don't give a damn when we play," Jonathan Allen told reporters after the team's MNF loss in New Orleans last year. "We can play [expletive] Tuesday afternoon. I'm still going to be the same as I am today, Sunday night, Sunday morning, Saturday, I don't give a damn."

That is absolutely the attitude to take. Sadly, while the players say they'll be the same no matter the day, the franchise's recent record certainly indicates they aren't the same (they are undefeated on Tuesday afternoon this decade, though).

Now, if you're looking for something promising to hold on to - which you should be, because these stats are legitimately absurd - the Redskins have beaten the Bears seven times in a row. The last time they didn't came in 2003.

So, which run will come to an end: the team's horrendous stretch on Monday night or their dominance of the Bears? Well, knowing their luck, they'll probably just tie, bringing both to an unsatisfying conclusion.

