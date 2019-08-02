2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

The famed Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes in the 2019 class Saturday in Canton and the eight enshrinees will join the ultimate fraternity.

A loaded class of inductees have reached the pinnacle of football success and will have their dedication to their craft recognized and honored.

This is no ordinary class. The best safety of all time, Ed Reed, will represent the city of Baltimore to put a cap on an illustrious career.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement marks the beginning of the football calendar, and quite a season is in store.

Order of induction

1. Cowboys executive Gil Brandt (Presenter: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones)

2. Safety Johnny Robinson (Presenter: Robinson's stepson, Bob Thompson)

3. Center Kevin Mawae (Presenter: wife Tracy Mawae)

4. Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (Presenter: Broncos trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos)

5. Cornerback Ty Law (Presenter: friend Byron Washington)

6. Safety Ed Reed (Presenter: father Edward Reed, Sr.)

7. Cornerback Champ Bailey (Presenter: agent Jack Reale)

8. Tight end Tony Gonzalez (Presenter: friend and cousin Dennis Allen)

2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony:

What: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV Channel: NFL Network, ESPN

Weather: 83 degrees, mostly sunny

