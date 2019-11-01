Is the 2019 Patriots defense on the same level as the 2000 Ravens?

Tom E. Curran and our brethren at NBC Sports Boston posed the question many have been asking recently: Do the 2019 New England Patriots boast the greatest defense of all-time?

Obviously, it's an impossible question to answer halfway through the season. It won't even be easy to answer at the end of the year, as it's difficult to compare teams across different eras.

Statistical evaluations like Defensive DVOA help adjust for things like opponents and era, but it's impossible to take into consideration every factor.

It is easy, however, to list teams that were historically good. 2000 Ravens. 2002 Buccaneers. 1985 Bears. Do the 2019 Patriots belong in that conversation?

Through eight games, unquestionably. But eight games isn't enough.

Plenty of things can, and likely will, change in the season's second half. First, and most importantly, the level of competition jumps way up. The quarterbacks the Patriots have faced so far make up whatever the opposite of a Murderer's Row is. Moving forward, they'll face opponents like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson.

Secondly, the league will adjust. Any great scheme can be combated, and the longer a team shows what makes them successful, the more tape opposing coaches have to work with.

Finally, the great question mark hanging over every team: injuries. If the list of players on Injured Reserve starts to pile up, the Pats' defense could struggle to maintain its historic pace.

Of course, when your head coach is Bill Belichik, perhaps the greatest defensive mind in NFL history, it's easier to overcome some of these.

One of the great strengths of this Patriots dynasty is its ability to adapt to each opponent. They don't rely on any single trick or scheme to throttle their opponents, which makes them difficult to gameplan for. Their players are versatile and reliable, giving them a high floor even though the injuries that might decimate another, more top-heavy franchise.

But still, the question of competition can't be ignored. Belichick and Tom Brady are reasons one and two for the dynasty in New England, but reason number three might be its weak competition in the AFC East.

That competition has inarguably aided their historic start, as Curran admits. It's worth reiterating: the offenses they've faced are almost all clearly among the worst in the sport.

There is value in signature significance, however. It's one thing to win easily, but quite another to win with such utter dominance. Doing anything to the extreme the Patriots defense has in 2019 is a sign of a certain level of excellence that isn't easy to replicate. This is exactly what we would expect an all-time great defense to do.

Ultimately, the Patriots will come down to Earth a little, because it would be unfathomable for them not to. This defense, while lacking weaknesses, doesn't have a single player likely ticketed for the Hall of Fame. There's no prime Ray Lewis roaming the field in New England.

But, while it's far too early to make the case for them alongside the great defenses of yesteryear, it's fair game to start asking the question at least.

Their statistical dominance in the second half of the season will be one of the most interesting storylines to follow, and will likely inform whether they enter the postseason as merely Super Bowl favorites, or "no one else really has a chance"-level favorites.

That second-half storyline will kick off Sunday night in Baltimore, against a rushing attack designed to take advantage of the Patriots defense, and perhaps knock them down a few pegs on the historical ladder.

Whatever happens, the clash between Belichik's mind and Lamar Jackson's dynamic attack is set to make for some highly entertaining football. And if Jackson can crack the code of the Patriots defense, it may provide a blueprint for the other great quarterbacks coming up on New England's slate of games in the second half.

This is the best defense in football. Is it the best ever? Now is the time to start asking, but it's not yet time to start answering.

