2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Mick Cronin talks Shareef O'Neal's development: 'He hustles at all times'

New UCLA head coach Mick Cronin praises Shareef O'Neal's work ethic Tuesday at 2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day. Shareef, Shaquille O'Neal's son, has already impressed Cronin in Westwood. Follow Pac-12 Basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for UCLA men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android and Apple TV.

