2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Arizona's Sean Miller

Arizona men’s basketball head coach Sean Miller addressed questions from reporters at Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day. Miller is coming off a 17-win 2018-19 campaign, the fewest in his 11-year tenured since his first season in Tucson (2009-10). One national headline heading into the 2019-20 college basketball season is the three-point line being extended to the international basketball distance of 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches, which Miller addressed at media day, “You don’t really know a rule change until you go through a season.” Download Pac-12 Now and set alerts for Arizona games on Pac-12 Networks.

