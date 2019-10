2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Oregon State's Wayne Tinkle

Oregon State men’s basketball sixth-year head coach Wayne Tinkle fielded questions from media at Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day in San Francisco. Tinkle received a one-year contract extension that takes him through the 2022-23 season, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Tuesday (10/8). Download Pac-12 Now and set alerts for Oregon State games on Pac-12 Networks.

