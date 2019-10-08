2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: UCLA's Mick Cronin

UCLA first-year head coach Mick Cronin fields questions from reporters Tuesday in San Francisco at 2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day. Cronin arrived in Westwood following 13 seasons at Cincinnati. Follow Pac-12 Basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for UCLA men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android and Apple TV.

