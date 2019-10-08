2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Oregon's Dana Altman

Oregon men’s basketball 10-year head coach Dana Altman fielded questions from media at Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day in San Francisco. With an incoming recruiting class that ranks fourth in the nation, Altman stressed that it’s the defense that carries team’s deep into the college basketball season, and the hope for this year’s Oregon squad is that all the new faces can “put it all together.” Download Pac-12 Now and set alerts for Oregon games on Pac-12 Networks.

