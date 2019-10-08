2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

Arizona State men’s basketball fifth-year head coach Bobby Hurley addressed questions from reporters at Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day. The Sun Devils open the season in China against Colorado in a non-conference game on Nov. 8. Hurley expressed that the trip to China puts “more urgency” on the team to familiarize the playbook and understand on-court personalities ahead of the opener. Download Pac-12 Now and set alerts for Arizona State games on Pac-12 Networks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad