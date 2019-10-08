2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers reflects on Mick Cronin's arrival at UCLA

Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers speaks at 2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day about his role in the hiring process of new UCLA head coach Mick Cronin. "I love his work ethic" Myers said of the coach that the Bruins brought in from Cincinnati in the offseason. The Dubs exec also spoke highly of UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero during his time at the podium while discussing the recently-announced Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge series. Download the Pac-12 Now app on your Apple TV to watch all 13 UCLA men's basketball games on Pac-12 Networks this season.

