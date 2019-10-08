2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: USC Hype Video

For the third time under head coach Andy Enfield, the USC men’s basketball program heads into the new season coming off a year where the Trojans finished under .500. However, the strong 2019-20 incoming recruiting class, which ranks seventh in the nation, gives USC a lot to look forward to with the start of the season around the corner. Download the Pac-12 Now app on your Apple TV and iOS/Android devices to watch all 13 USC men's basketball games on Pac-12 Networks this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad