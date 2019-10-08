2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Stanford's Jerod Haase

Stanford men’s basketball fourth-year head coach Jerod Haase addressed questions from reporters at Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day. When asked about the California bill SB 206, Haase expressed that his biggest concern is the idea of “We don’t know.” Stanford is heading into the 2019-20 campaign after finishing below .500 for the second time in the last three seasons. Download Pac-12 Now and set alerts for Stanford games on Pac-12 Networks.

