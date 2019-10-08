2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Oregon Hype Video

A trip to the Sweet 16 for the Ducks headlined the 2018-19 season. With the return of senior guard Payton Pritchard and the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country, this year’s squad will be looking to continue to build on the success that the program has seen over the past few years. Download the Pac-12 Now app on your Apple TV and iOS/Android devices to watch all 13 Oregon men's basketball games on Pac-12 Networks this season.

