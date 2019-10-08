Stanford men’s basketball has gone five straight seasons without an NCAA tournament appearance and two of the last three seasons the Cardinal has finished below .500. Stanford returns juniors Daejon Davis and Oscar da Silva in what will be an interesting season ahead for fourth-year head coach Jerod Haase. Follow Pac-12 Basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now app on your Apple TV to watch all 20 Stanford men's basketball games on Pac-12 Networks this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad