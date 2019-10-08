2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Washington State's Kyle Smith

Washington State men’s basketball first-year head coach Kyle Smith addressed questions from reporters at Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day. Previously at the University of San Francisco, Smith heads into Pullman with nine new student-athletes on the men’s roster ahead of the 2019-20 season. For coach Smith, it’s about bringing in student-athletes to Pullman who “want to stay there and want to be there.” Follow Pac-12 Basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download Pac-12 Now and set alerts for Washington State games on Pac-12 Networks.

