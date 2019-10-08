Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott opens 2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in San Francisco. Scott announced the creation of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge presented by MGM Resorts International, a men's basketball non-conference scheduling series that will include Big 12 teams. The strategy with the Coast-to-Coast challenge is to elevate the conference and work closely with programs to create a unique atmosphere. He also took questions from reporters and addressed the conference's stance on California bill SB 206. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts for your favorite teams' games on Pac-12 Networks.

