2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Colorado's Tad Boyle

Tad Boyle, entering his 10th season in Boulder, answers questions from the media Tuesday at 2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day in San Francisco. Boyle's Buffs were picked to finish second in the preseason media poll. Follow Pac-12 Basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Colorado men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android and Apple TV.

