2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Washington State Hype Video

First-year Washington State men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith takes over a Cougars squad that finished last season 11-21 overall and 4-14 in Pac-12 play. Washington State last made the NCAA Tournament in 2008; 2012 was the last time the Cougars made the postseason (CBI Invitational). Download the Pac-12 Now app on your Apple TV and iOS/Android devices to watch all 20 Washington State men's basketball games on Pac-12 Networks this season.

