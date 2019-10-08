2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Colorado Hype Video

Colorado men’s basketball returns last season’s All-Pac-12 first team student-athletes McKinley Wright IV and Tyler Bey, the program’s second pair of student-athletes to be named to the All-Pac-12 First Team. Follow Pac-12 Basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now app on your Apple TV and iOS/Android devices to watch all 12 Colorado men's basketball games on Pac-12 Networks this season.

