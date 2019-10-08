2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Washington's Mike Hopkins

Washington Men’s basketball third-year head coach Mike Hopkins addressed questions from reporters at Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day. Hopkins spoke on how talented the conference is from top to bottom and what he wants to see out of his young Huskies' this season, "It’ll be a great year in the Pac-12 this year, we just have to go out and try to reach our potential." Follow Pac-12 Basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download Pac-12 Now and set alerts for Washington games on Pac-12 Networks.

