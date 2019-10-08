2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Washington Hype Video

The Huskies lost last season’s Pac-12 Player of the Year Jaylen Nowell and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Matisse Thybulle. Despite those key losses, the Huskies bring the 10th-ranked recruiting class into the 2019-20 season, which includes a Kentucky transfer (Quade Green) and two McDonald’s All-Americans (Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels). Download the Pac-12 Now app on your Apple TV to watch 12 Washington men's basketball games on Pac-12 Networks this season!

