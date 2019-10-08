2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day: Pac-12 Hype Video

Oregon men's basketball heads into the 2019-20 season as the favorites to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title, edging out Colorado in what was one of the closest votes in Conference preseason poll history. Though both programs received nine first-place votes, the defending Pac-12 Tournament champion Ducks amassed 291 points to earn favorite status for the second consecutive season and third time in the past four years. Defending regular-season champion Washington was picked third for the second year in a row, while Arizona State rounded out the top half of the preseason poll in sixth for the third straight year.

