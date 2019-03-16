2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament: No. 6 seed Oregon edges No. 2 Arizona State, will face Washington in title game

Sixth-seed Oregon battles past No. 2 Arizona State in overtime by a 79-75 final on Friday during the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament semifinals. With the win, Ducks coach Dana Altman passed Arizona's Sean Miller for most victories all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament with 18. The win was Oregon's seventh straight victory, as the Ducks are looking to become just the second team to win four Pac-12 Tournament games for the title. Remy Martin scored 14 points for ASU, which falls to 0-4 all-time vs. the Ducks in Pac-12 Tournament play.

