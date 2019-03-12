2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Awards: Colorado's Tyler Bey describes how he's stepped up as a leader to earn Pac-12 Men's Basketball Most Improved Player honor

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Steve Lavin catch up with Colorado's Tyler Bey, who was named the 2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Most Improved Player of the Year. The sophomore guard/forward more than doubled his point per game average this season, jumping from 6.1 points per game last year to 13.4 this year. He also saw significant improvements in his rebounds, moving from 5.1 rebounds per game last season to 9.6 this year.

