Colorado head coach Mel Tucker answers questions from reporters at Pac-12 Football Media Day in Hollywood, CA on Wednesday. Tucker is entering his first season as Colorado's head coach and first ever season as a head coach. The Buffs' debut on Pac-12 Network is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. MT vs. Air Force.

