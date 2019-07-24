2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day: Arizona State's Eno Benjamin discusses how he's shaped his playing style

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth catch up with Arizona State's Eno Benjamin at Football Media Day in Hollywood, CA. Benjamin reflects on how he's watched other running backs to model his game, and what NFL players he's watched closely. The Sun Devils open their 2019 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Kent State at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

