Quarterback Khalil Tate explains how he's never been healthy alongside tailback J.J. Taylor while in Tucson. But this year, the two are primed for a big showing for Arizona's offense. Catch the Wildcats' first game on Pac-12 Network vs. Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:45 p.m. PT/ 8:45 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

