Cal head coach Justin Wilcox took the Bears to a 7-6 overall record last season behind a defense that led the Pac-12 in yards allowed per play (4.59) and passing yards allowed per game (175.1). Watch as the Bears look forward to 2019 during the "Inside Pac-12 Football Media Day: Cal" show on Wednesday, July 24th at 10 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

