Arizona State's Herm Edwards takes questions from reporters at 2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day in Hollywood, CA on Wednesday. Edwards is entering his second season as the Sun Devils' head coach after going 7-6 in year one. The Sun Devils open their 2019 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Kent State at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

