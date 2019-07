Though they must replace three-year starter Manny Wilkins at quarterback, the Sun Devils enter this year's season -- the second under Herm Edwards -- with high hopes with other dynamic student-athletes. See more of what's on the horizon in Tempe during the "Inside Pac-12 Football Media Day: Arizona State" show at 2:45 p.m. PT/ 3:45 p.m. MT on Wednesday, July 24th on Pac-12 Network.

