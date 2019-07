Washington's Chris Petersen talks to reporters about his outlook on the upcoming season at 2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day in Hollywood, CA. Petersen is entering his sixth season at the helm of the Huskies and accumulated a 47-21 record in that span. Don't miss the Huskies open their 2019 season by hosting Eastern Washington on Saturday, August 31 at 12 p.m. PT/ 1 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

