Oregon's Mario Cristobal fielded questions from reporters at 2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day in Hollywood, California. Cristobal is entering his second full season as the Ducks' head coach and holds a 9-5 overall record. Tune in for Oregon's home-opener at Autzen Stadium against Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad