2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day: Cal's Justin Wilcox discusses recruiting 'Last Chance U's' Kuony Deng

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth sit down with Cal's Justin Wilcox at Football Media Day on Wednesday in Hollywood, California. Wilcox discusses recruiting linebacker Kuony Deng, who was featured on the Netflix series 'Last Chance U'. Don't miss the Golden Bears begin their 2019 season against UC Davis on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

