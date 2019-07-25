2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day: Herm Edwards says Sun Devils 'most compete every day' for playing time

In an interview with Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth at 2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day on Wednesday, ASU head coach Herm Edwards explains his philosophy around playing time, especially with a crew of talented freshmen already on campus in Tempe. Don't miss the Sun Devils open their 2019 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Kent State at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

