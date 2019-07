Utah senior running back Zack Moss explains how he's not surprised to see the Utes selected by the media as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 — "It speaks to how much work we've put in." The Utes' first game at Rice–Eccles Stadium this season is set for Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

