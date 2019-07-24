2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day: Oregon State's Jonathan Smith podium session

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith fields questions from reporters Wednesday at 2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day in Hollywood, California. Smith went 2-10 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play in his first full season as Oregon State’s head coach, leading the Beavers to their first road win since 2014 in an overtime victory against Colorado (Oct. 27, 2018). Don't miss the Beavers hosting Cal Poly on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1:15 p.m. PT/ 2:15 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Networks.

