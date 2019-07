Utah's head coach Kyle Whittingham takes questions from reporters at 2019 Pac-12 Football Media Day. Whittingham is entering his 15th full season as the Utes head coach, the longest tenure of any head coach in the conference with their current team. Utah's first game at Rice–Eccles Stadium this season is set for Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

