2019 offseason among the worst in franchise history for the Raiders

Heading into the 2019 offseason, the hopes were high for the Raiders. They entered the offseason with a ton of cap space and three first-round picks at their disposal. Looking back on that offseason, things couldn’t have gone worse for Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden.

Let’s take a look back at all of the major moves that offseason and how they panned out for the Raiders.

Traded for WR Antonio Brown

Arguably the biggest mistake the Raiders made during the 2019 offseason was trading a third-round choice for Antonio Brown. After forcing his way out of Pittsburgh, the Raiders believed Brown would get his act together in Oakland. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case as drama followed the All-Pro receiver across the country.

Brown demanded his release before the 2019 season and the team ultimately granted it. Despite the team surrendering a top-100 pick, Brown never took a snap for the Silver and Black.

Signed WR Tyrell Williams at 4-years, $44 million

The Raiders signed Tyrell Williams away from the Chargers with the hopes that he would develop into a high-end No. 2 receiver opposite of Brown. However, he was quickly inserted as the No. 1 receiver after the team released Brown ahead of Week 1 of the 2019 season.

Williams was a passable receiver when healthy, catching 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He averaged 15.5 yards per reception and was an efficient player despite playing out of position. However, injuries caught up to Williams as he missed the entire 2020 season with a foot injury. He was released earlier this offseason after playing in just 14 games with the Raiders. In total, he made $22 million for those 14 games.

Signed DB Lamarcus Joyner at 4-years, $42 million

The Raiders wanted to add a veteran defensive back to their secondary in 2019 and it’s not hard to blame them. The defense was awful in 2018 and Lamarcus Joyner was coming off the best year of his career. Unfortunately, the team misused Joyner, playing him exclusively as a slot cornerback.

Joyner struggled mightily in his two years with the Raiders as he never forced a turnover and was routinely picked on by offenses. Joyned made $27 million in two years with the Raiders despite having the two worst years of his career.

Signed RT Trent Brown at 4-years, $66 million

When the Raiders signed Trent Brown, they made him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history. And when he was on the field, he more than justified that contract. Unfortunately, his availability was the biggest problem.

Brown played just 16 games for the Raiders and made a whopping $36.75 million in two years. Now, the team has moved on for a 2022 late-round pick swap and has a huge hole at right tackle.

Signed LB Vontaze Burfict at 1-year, $2 million

On the surface, this doesn’t look like all that bad of a deal. When Burfict, played, he was worth this relatively small price tag. Unfortunately, his signing likely led the Raiders away from drafting linebacker Devin White at No. 4 as the team thought they “filled” that hole. Burfict ended up playing just four games with the team before being suspended indefinitely.

2019 NFL Draft

It’s still too early to completely judge the 2019 NFL Draft, but it’s fair to say that it’s been a bit of a disappointment for the Raiders. The team selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 and he has just 6.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

Johnathan Abram was selected at No. 27 and missed 15 games in 2019. When he returned in 2020, he was a liability in the secondary, grading out as Pro Football Focus’s worst-ranked safety.

The team did hit on some Day 3 picks, such as Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow, but it’s still an underwhelming class. The team is hoping players like Ferrell and Abram can step up to help save the worst offseason ever for the Raiders.