2019 NHL mock draft 4.0: Draft Weekend is finally here originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

For the first time in two years, the Boston Bruins head into the NHL Draft with a first-round pick at their disposal.

A year after surrendering their first-round selection in the Rick Nash trade, Don Sweeney and the B's have a prime opportunity to add a building block for the future, even if they have to wait until pick number 30 to do so.

It should be interesting to see if Boston's draft targets change based on how the postseason played out this spring. Will the Bruins put more of a premium on big, strong forward types with the ability to fight through traffic and get to the front of the net? Will they look for more speedy skating D-men in order to thwart the big, physical teams looking to push them around in this faster, skill-oriented NHL? Will they simply take the best player available and continue to show a heavy propensity for selecting college hockey players with an emphasis on securing as much local talent as they can?

If all goes well, the Bruins can add another productive first-rounder to their roster, joining players like Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak.

Joe Haggerty has been keeping track of the prospects on their way to the NHL, and now that we're on the eve of the draft, he has his final mock of the season.

