2019 NHL Mock Draft 3.0: Order now set for next weekend's draft

The 2018-19 NHL season didn't end the way the Bruins wanted it to, as their championship dreams were shattered in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final on home ice.

With those wounds still fresh, the B's organization needs to turn its attention to the future. Don Sweeney has decisions to make in free agency, but the clock is also ticking down to the 2019 NHL Draft, which kicks off next Friday, June 21st in Las Vegas.

It should be interesting to see if Boston's draft targets change based on how the postseason played out this spring. Will the Bruins put more of a premium on big, strong forward types with the ability to fight through traffic and get to the front of the net? Will they look for more speedy skating D-men in order to thwart the big, physical teams looking to push them around in this faster, skill-oriented NHL? Will they simply take the best player available and continue to show a heavy propensity for selecting college hockey players with an emphasis on securing as much local talent as they can?

Luckily for Sweeney, he has a first-round pick this time around after surrendering last year's selection in the Rick Nash trade.

How will things play out for the Bruins - and the rest of the league - in Friday's first round of the draft?

