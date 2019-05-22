2019 NHL Mock Draft 1.0: Hughes leads the way for USA Hockey originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The countdown to the 2019 NHL Draft is officially on.

There's less than a month to go until teams gather in Vancouver to add new blood to their organizations, and with the Blues advancing to the Stanley Cup Final against the Bruins, the order for the first 29 picks is set. All that remains in the first round is determining which team will get the 30th and 31st picks.

As for who will hear his name called first by the New Jersey Devils? There's little suspense there, as 18-year-old Jack Hughes, a star on the U.S. National Development Team, is a consensus top pick across the board after finishing his two-year career in the development program with 228 points in 110 games, blowing away the previous scoring record of 190 points.

But from Americans to Canadians to Europeans, there are plenty of prospects who don't know where they'll fall in the draft.

NBC Sports Boston's Joe Haggerty will be taking a look at the field and projecting the first round leading up to next month's draft.

