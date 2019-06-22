2019 NHL Draft results: Sharks make several trades, pick five players originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Sharks didn't have a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, but they were busy on Day 2 Saturday.

By trading defenseman Justin Braun to Philadelphia earlier this week, the Sharks moved back into the second round. They held the No. 41 pick but traded it to the Vegas Golden Knights for the No. 48 overall pick and the No. 82 pick.

After selecting Artemi Kniazev, the Sharks moved back up in the draft and selected Dillon Hamaliuk at No. 55 overall, swapping the No. 82 and No. 91 picks to the Devils for the second-round selection. San Jose then made another deal, picking up the No. 164 selection and forward Tom Pyatt for pick No. 215 and Francis Perron.

San Jose later moved up to draft Yegor Spiridonov at No. 108 overall.

Here are all of the Sharks' 2019 NHL Draft picks:

Round 2 -- No. 48 overall -- Artemi Kniazev, Defenseman, Russia

Round 2 -- No. 55 overall -- Dillon Hamaliuk, LW, WHL

Round 4 -- No. 108 overall -- Yegor Spiridonov, C, Russia

Round 6 -- No. 164 overall -- Timur Ibragimov, LW, Russia

Round 6 -- No. 184 overall -- Santeri Hatakka , Defenseman, Finland